    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX)

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steams in formation with ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy. The Ronald Reagan CSG is participating with the ROK Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the ROK to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859107
    VIRIN: 220929-N-DW158-2000
    Filename: DOD_109245703
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX), by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROK
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Republic of Korea
    CSG 5
    MCSOFEX

