The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steams in formation with ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy. The Ronald Reagan CSG is participating with the ROK Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the ROK to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859107
|VIRIN:
|220929-N-DW158-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109245703
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy ships steam in formation during Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX), by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
