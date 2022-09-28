Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Suicide Prevention Month Video

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sep. 28, 2022) Commander Navy Region Hawaii Command Master Chief Mario Rivers delivers a message encouraging Sailors to seek help as part of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 18:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859086
    VIRIN: 220928-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_109245316
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Suicide Prevention Month; CNRH; JBPHH; Hawaii; Mario Rivers; Melvin J. Gonzalvo

