CNRH Suicide Prevention Month Video

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Sep. 28, 2022) Commander Navy Region Hawaii Command Master Chief Mario Rivers delivers a message encouraging Sailors to seek help as part of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 18:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859086
|VIRIN:
|220928-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109245316
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
