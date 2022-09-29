Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Wire: Fire Training

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri

    158th Fighter Wing

    Our Fire Fighters from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard put out the heat during training exercises at the New Hampshire Fire Academy & Emergency Medical Services! Every year our fire department responds to more than 700 fire, medical and other emergencies.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 16:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859057
    VIRIN: 220929-F-FV499-217
    Filename: DOD_109244796
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    Fire Fighter
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Training
    Vermont Air National Guard

