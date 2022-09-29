Inside the Wire: Fire Training

Our Fire Fighters from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard put out the heat during training exercises at the New Hampshire Fire Academy & Emergency Medical Services! Every year our fire department responds to more than 700 fire, medical and other emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 16:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859057
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-FV499-217
|Filename:
|DOD_109244796
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
