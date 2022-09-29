Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EDC Modernization Update - 3

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Col. Samuel Miller, USA, Commander of DDSP, and Da'Laine Simpson, President AFGE Local 2004, deliver an update to the DDSP workforce regarding the ongoing modernization project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859006
    VIRIN: 220929-D-VQ057-411
    Filename: DOD_109244388
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 

    TAGS

    distribution
    DLA
    EDC

