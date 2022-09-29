EDC Modernization Update - 3

Col. Samuel Miller, USA, Commander of DDSP, and Da'Laine Simpson, President AFGE Local 2004, deliver an update to the DDSP workforce regarding the ongoing modernization project.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 11:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859006
|VIRIN:
|220929-D-VQ057-411
|Filename:
|DOD_109244388
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
