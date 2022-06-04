Obangame Express 2022, VBSS Drills with U.S. and Senegalese Marines B-roll Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2 (TF-61/2), and Senegalese Marine Commandos, conduct visit, board, search, and seizure as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, April 6, 2022. TF-61/2 will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet, to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional Allies and Partners and U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Marine Corps. video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones/Released)