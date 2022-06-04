Obangame Express 2022, VBSS Drills with U.S. and Senegalese Marines B-roll Part 1

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2 (TF-61/2), and Senegalese Marine Commandos, conduct visit, board, search, and seizure as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, April 6, 2022. TF-61/2 will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet, to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional Allies and Partners and U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Marine Corps. video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858907
|VIRIN:
|220406-M-CS389-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109243062
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
