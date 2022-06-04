Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Obangame Express 2022, VBSS Drills with U.S. and Senegalese Marines B-roll Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    04.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan R. Jones 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2 (TF-61/2), and Senegalese Marine Commandos, conduct visit, board, search, and seizure as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, April 6, 2022. TF-61/2 will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet, to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional Allies and Partners and U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Marine Corps. video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Robert Jones/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858907
    VIRIN: 220406-M-CS389-2001
    Filename: DOD_109243062
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: DAKAR, SN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 2022, VBSS Drills with U.S. and Senegalese Marines B-roll Part 1, by LCpl Ethan R. Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Sixth Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    Task Force 61/2
    TF-61/2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT