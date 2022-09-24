349th Air Mobility Wing delivers buses to Haiti

A Reserve aircrew from the 301st Airlift Squadron performed a three-day mission Sept. 23 – 25, to move humanitarian cargo to Haiti. Through the Denton Program, three school buses donated from San Diego Unified School District were transported from March ARB to Haiti.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 12:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858756
|VIRIN:
|220924-F-NP696-1001
|PIN:
|10101
|Filename:
|DOD_109240367
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
349th AMW delivers “heaven sent” aid for Haitian children
