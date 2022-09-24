Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349th Air Mobility Wing delivers buses to Haiti

    HAITI

    09.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Reserve aircrew from the 301st Airlift Squadron performed a three-day mission Sept. 23 – 25, to move humanitarian cargo to Haiti. Through the Denton Program, three school buses donated from San Diego Unified School District were transported from March ARB to Haiti.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858756
    VIRIN: 220924-F-NP696-1001
    PIN: 10101
    Filename: DOD_109240367
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: HT

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    349th AMW delivers "heaven sent" aid for Haitian children

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Haiti
    Denton Program

