    Bambi Bucket Training 2022 Air Crew

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas National Guard and the Arkansas Forestry Division conducted Bambi Bucket training during a controlled burn scenario, September 20-21, 2022. The exercise gave Soldiers with the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade an opportunity to target an active fire as directed by fire fighters on the ground.

    Staff Sgt. Kourtney Murray, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade Helicopter Repairer, explains how the opportunity to train with the Arkansas Forestry Division and drop water on fire prepares them for real world missions both at home and where our nation needs them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858651
    VIRIN: 220821-Z-DR641-1002
    Filename: DOD_109238450
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: BATESVILLE, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bambi Bucket Training 2022 Air Crew, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Robinson
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Wildfire
    Bambi Bucket
    77th Theater Aviation Brigade

