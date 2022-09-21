Bambi Bucket Training 2022 Air Crew

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arkansas National Guard and the Arkansas Forestry Division conducted Bambi Bucket training during a controlled burn scenario, September 20-21, 2022. The exercise gave Soldiers with the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade an opportunity to target an active fire as directed by fire fighters on the ground.



Staff Sgt. Kourtney Murray, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade Helicopter Repairer, explains how the opportunity to train with the Arkansas Forestry Division and drop water on fire prepares them for real world missions both at home and where our nation needs them.