USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

220917-N-NO820-1002 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) detects, engages, and fires upon a simulated cruise missile with its shipboard SeaRAM launcher during an LCS Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training live-fire exercise, Sept. 17. LCS SWATT, led by Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, increases tactical and technical proficiency, lethality, interoperability and combat power of naval surface forces. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)