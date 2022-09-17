Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    220917-N-NO820-1002 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 17, 2022) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) detects, engages, and fires upon a simulated cruise missile with its shipboard SeaRAM launcher during an LCS Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training live-fire exercise, Sept. 17. LCS SWATT, led by Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, increases tactical and technical proficiency, lethality, interoperability and combat power of naval surface forces. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858644
    VIRIN: 220917-N-NO820-1002
    Filename: DOD_109238347
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A First for Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    COMLCSRON ONE
    USS Mobile (LCS 26)

