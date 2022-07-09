Atlantic Thunder 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combined U.S. and U.K. forces fired upon and sunk the decommissioned ex-USS Boone (FFG 28), Sept. 7 during Atlantic Thunder 22, a sinking exercise (SINKEX) to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting and live firing against a surface target at sea. Prior to being transported for participation in a sinking exercise, each vessel undergoes a rigorous cleaning process for environmental safety. Aligned with U.K. Ministry of Defense environmental policy, robust monitoring was conducted above and below the sea’s surface with trained personnel using specialized equipment to reduce the overall risk of inadvertently impacting the marine environment and marine mammals during the SINKEX. For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.