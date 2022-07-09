Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Thunder 2022

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaila Peters 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Combined U.S. and U.K. forces fired upon and sunk the decommissioned ex-USS Boone (FFG 28), Sept. 7 during Atlantic Thunder 22, a sinking exercise (SINKEX) to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting and live firing against a surface target at sea. Prior to being transported for participation in a sinking exercise, each vessel undergoes a rigorous cleaning process for environmental safety. Aligned with U.K. Ministry of Defense environmental policy, robust monitoring was conducted above and below the sea’s surface with trained personnel using specialized equipment to reduce the overall risk of inadvertently impacting the marine environment and marine mammals during the SINKEX. For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 05:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858392
    VIRIN: 220907-N-NO901-2001
    Filename: DOD_109233709
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    This work, Atlantic Thunder 2022, by PO2 Kaila Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United Kingdom
    United States
    SINKEX

