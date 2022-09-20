Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What’s that metal thing on your desk?

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Our 34th District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell just took the reins of the Sacramento District and we have a lot of questions to ask him.

    In this inaugural episode of Queries with 34, we explore the mysterious origins of his desktop “paperweight”.

    Submit your own queries to spk-pao@usace.army.mil and your question could get featured in a future episode!

