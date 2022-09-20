Our 34th District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell just took the reins of the Sacramento District and we have a lot of questions to ask him.
In this inaugural episode of Queries with 34, we explore the mysterious origins of his desktop “paperweight”.
Submit your own queries to spk-pao@usace.army.mil and your question could get featured in a future episode!
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858289
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109232027
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What’s that metal thing on your desk?, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
