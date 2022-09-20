The Arkansas National Guard with members from the Arkansas Forestry Division conducted Bambi Bucket training on Camp Robinson, September 20-21, 2022. The training simulated a real event scenario where fire fighters on the ground would direct the bambi bucket drops to the Blackhawk crew in the air above them.
(Video by Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858245
|VIRIN:
|220920-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109231463
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
