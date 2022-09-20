Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bambi Bucket Training On Camp Robinson

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas National Guard with members from the Arkansas Forestry Division conducted Bambi Bucket training on Camp Robinson, September 20-21, 2022. The training simulated a real event scenario where fire fighters on the ground would direct the bambi bucket drops to the Blackhawk crew in the air above them.

    (Video by Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858245
    VIRIN: 220920-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_109231463
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Bambi Bucket Training On Camp Robinson, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Robinson
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Wildfire
    Bambi Bucket
    77th Theater Aviation Brigade

