    Japanese and American Students Attend Youth Exchange Program 2022-2023

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Fifteen American and 15 Japanese high school and middle school students gather at Matthew C. Perry High School, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 17 and 18, 2022, for the Youth Exchange Program 2022-2023. The event, sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, is designed to foster cooperation, friendship and mutual understanding between Japanese and American students through games, celebrations of culture, and a local mascot creation competition. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 03:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858212
    VIRIN: 220918-N-CL550-1001
    Filename: DOD_109230924
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    cooperation
    friendship
    DODEA
    community
    Japanese Students
    MOFA
    Matthew C. Perry High School
    Youth Exchange Program
    American Students

