Fifteen American and 15 Japanese high school and middle school students gather at Matthew C. Perry High School, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 17 and 18, 2022, for the Youth Exchange Program 2022-2023. The event, sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, is designed to foster cooperation, friendship and mutual understanding between Japanese and American students through games, celebrations of culture, and a local mascot creation competition. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|09.18.2022
|09.22.2022 03:41
|Package
|858212
|220918-N-CL550-1001
|DOD_109230924
|00:00:59
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
This work, Japanese and American Students Attend Youth Exchange Program 2022-2023, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
