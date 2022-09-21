Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa creates F-16 Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Ladder

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 35th Fabrication Flight created a new version of the F-16 ladder in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2022. The F-16 ACE ladder is a more portable, lighter ladder that saves the Air Force money on travel and logistics costs when completing missions with the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 01:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858200
    VIRIN: 220921-F-MI946-1001
    Filename: DOD_109230494
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa creates F-16 Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Ladder, by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Ladder
    ACE
    35th Fighter Wing
    Maintenance Squadron
    Fabrication Flight

