Misawa creates F-16 Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Ladder

Members from the 35th Fabrication Flight created a new version of the F-16 ladder in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2022. The F-16 ACE ladder is a more portable, lighter ladder that saves the Air Force money on travel and logistics costs when completing missions with the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 01:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|858200
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-MI946-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109230494
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
