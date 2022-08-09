Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POW/MIA Missing Man Table

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis Honor Guard, displays items on the missing man table, honoroing the POW/MIA at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 00:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858195
    VIRIN: 220908-F-SK775-796
    Filename: DOD_109230460
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Missing Man Table, by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JBLE #powmia #missingmantable #prisonersofwar #missinginaction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT