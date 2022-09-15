Air Force Marathon Weekend Expo, 5K and Tailwind Trot b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Marathon weekend kicked off with an expo, 5K and Tailwind Trot kid's race at Wright State University's Nutter Center, Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. The 2022 events were celebrated to open the 26th anniversary of the marathon and coincides with the U.S. Air Force birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)