    Air Force Marathon Weekend Expo, 5K and Tailwind Trot b-roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Marathon weekend kicked off with an expo, 5K and Tailwind Trot kid's race at Wright State University's Nutter Center, Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. The 2022 events were celebrated to open the 26th anniversary of the marathon and coincides with the U.S. Air Force birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858138
    VIRIN: 220915-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_109229466
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Force Marathon Weekend Expo, 5K and Tailwind Trot b-roll, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Marathon
    USAF
    WPAFB
    Wright State
    Tailwind Trot

