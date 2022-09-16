Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Air Force Marathon Kickoff

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 2022 Air Force Marathon kicked off with the Fitness and Health Expo, Tailwind Kids Trot, and 5k race at Wright State University, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2022. The Air Force Marathon is an annual endurance event held the third Saturday of September at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law, SrA Jack Gardner, and Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 14:34
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

