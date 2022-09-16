2022 Air Force Marathon Kickoff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2022 Air Force Marathon kicked off with the Fitness and Health Expo, Tailwind Kids Trot, and 5k race at Wright State University, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2022. The Air Force Marathon is an annual endurance event held the third Saturday of September at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law, SrA Jack Gardner, and Austin Smith)