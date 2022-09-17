Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Marathon Day 2022 B-roll Selects

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton, Senior Airman Jack Gardner and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    More than 11,000 athletes from all 50 states competed in the 2022 Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. The 2022 event marked the 26th anniversary of the marathon and coincides with the U.S. Air Force birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith, SrA Jack Gardner and SrA Alex Fulton)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858081
    VIRIN: 220917-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_109228633
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: US

    This work, Air Force Marathon Day 2022 B-roll Selects, by SrA Alexandria Fulton, SrA Jack Gardner and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marathon
    USAF
    WPAFB
    AFM

