B-Roll footage of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM) hanger during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857958
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-BC346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109226776
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, STEAM hanger B-Roll stringer Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
