    STEAM hanger B-Roll stringer Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM) hanger during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857958
    VIRIN: 220920-F-BC346-1001
    Filename: DOD_109226776
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEAM hanger B-Roll stringer Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Science
    STEAM
    Joint Base Andrews
    Expo
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

