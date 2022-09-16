Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosts annual Swabian-American Biergarten

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    09.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal Wright 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosted the annual 2-day Swabian-American Biergarten Sept. 16th and 17th at Panzer Kaserne. Catherine Gwinner, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart military spouse, shared some of the activities available at the celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 03:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857923
    VIRIN: 220916-F-HJ874-0001
    PIN: 220916
    Filename: DOD_109225995
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosts annual Swabian-American Biergarten, by SSgt Krystal Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    german
    beer
    celebration
    host nation
    Biergarten

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT