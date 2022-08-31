The Military and Family Readiness Center hosts a cooking class that teaches Airmen how to could different ethnic dishes at Kunsan Air Base, Aug. 31, 2022. These cooking classes are held once a month and teach a wide variety of recipes. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 01:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857915
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-HV886-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225957
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean Cooking Class, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
