    Korean Cooking Class

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    The Military and Family Readiness Center hosts a cooking class that teaches Airmen how to could different ethnic dishes at Kunsan Air Base, Aug. 31, 2022. These cooking classes are held once a month and teach a wide variety of recipes. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 01:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857915
    VIRIN: 220920-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109225957
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Cooking Class, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    culture
    food
    cooking

