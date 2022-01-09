Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of the Army tours the Tres Rios Wetlands

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor toured the Tres Rios Wetlands restoration project Sept. 1 in Phoenix.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857883
    VIRIN: 220901-A-RY318-907
    Filename: DOD_109225559
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army tours the Tres Rios Wetlands, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Civil Works
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works
    Flood Risk Mitigation
    USACESPL
    Tres Rios Wetlands: Michael Connor

