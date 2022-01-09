The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor toured the Tres Rios Wetlands restoration project Sept. 1 in Phoenix.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 17:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857883
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-RY318-907
|Filename:
|DOD_109225559
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Assistant Secretary of the Army tours the Tres Rios Wetlands, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
