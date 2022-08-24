U.S. Marine role-players with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group (TTECG),
advance through an urban environment during a 5G network demonstration at
Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Aug. 24, 2022. The
discrete 5G network was designed and tested at MCAGCC to enhance TTECG’s ability
to communicate and adjudicate during Service Level Training Exercises. (U.S.
Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane T.)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857871
|VIRIN:
|220824-M-MO244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225333
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAGCC tests discrete 5G Network, by Cpl Shane Beaubien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USMC
Coyote
MAGTFTC
TTECG
5G
LEAVE A COMMENT