    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAGCC tests discrete 5G Network

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Shane Beaubien 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine role-players with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group (TTECG),
    advance through an urban environment during a 5G network demonstration at
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Aug. 24, 2022. The
    discrete 5G network was designed and tested at MCAGCC to enhance TTECG’s ability
    to communicate and adjudicate during Service Level Training Exercises. (U.S.
    Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane T.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857871
    VIRIN: 220824-M-MO244-1001
    Filename: DOD_109225333
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAGCC tests discrete 5G Network, by Cpl Shane Beaubien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

