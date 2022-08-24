MCAGCC tests discrete 5G Network

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine role-players with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group (TTECG),

advance through an urban environment during a 5G network demonstration at

Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Aug. 24, 2022. The

discrete 5G network was designed and tested at MCAGCC to enhance TTECG’s ability

to communicate and adjudicate during Service Level Training Exercises. (U.S.

Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane T.)