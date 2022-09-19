Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony in Honor of Mr. Thomas M. Muir, SES

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Mr. Muir is the Special Advisor for COVID-19, Office of the Director of Administration and Management and former Interim Director of Administration and Management and former Director of Washington Headquarters Services. Presiding official, Mr. Michael Donley.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857855
    Filename: DOD_109225194
    Length: 00:59:41
    Location: DC, US

    Retirement Ceremony
    Mr. Thomas M. Muir, SES

