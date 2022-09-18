An overview shot of the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo was utilized by JBA to connect with, and say "thank you" to, the community, the state and the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
