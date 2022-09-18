video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An overview shot of the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo was utilized by JBA to connect with, and say "thank you" to, the community, the state and the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)