Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota Moxie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.29.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bristol Evasco 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    The 133rd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) traveled to Tama Hills, Japan to conduct a two-week Deployment for Training (DFT). The DFT program provided a welcomed opportunity for hands-on, real-world engineering training that the CES met with moxie.

    Naturally concealed in the rugged forest terrain of Tama Hills, Tama Service Annex was the perfect place for the Japanese Imperial Army to produce and store their munitions in the 1930s and 1940s. Today, the area is maintained and operated by the 374th Force Support Squadron at Yakota Air Base and serves as a recreation area for boy scouts. There is a full-service lodging facility with multiple outdoor recreation opportunities, including to hiking, golf, picnic areas, horseback riding, tennis courts, softball fields, archery range, basketball courts, and more.
    What Tama didn’t have was a dining hall, bath house and recreation building. At least not until the 133rd CES arrived. Twenty-two Airmen from various CES career specialties such as structures, HVAC, utilities, and electrical began tackling small tasks to develop the bigger picture of restoring and renovating these three separate facilities.

    133 CES Airmen performed tasks which included interior structures such as hanging sheetrock, taping, mudding, sanding, priming, and painting, exterior structures such as demolition of wrecked exterior walls, hanging siding, and roofing. Furthermore, interior work included plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857748
    VIRIN: 220629-F-KR325-417
    Filename: DOD_109223591
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Moxie, by TSgt Bristol Evasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    133 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT