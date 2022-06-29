Minnesota Moxie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857748" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 133rd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) traveled to Tama Hills, Japan to conduct a two-week Deployment for Training (DFT). The DFT program provided a welcomed opportunity for hands-on, real-world engineering training that the CES met with moxie.



Naturally concealed in the rugged forest terrain of Tama Hills, Tama Service Annex was the perfect place for the Japanese Imperial Army to produce and store their munitions in the 1930s and 1940s. Today, the area is maintained and operated by the 374th Force Support Squadron at Yakota Air Base and serves as a recreation area for boy scouts. There is a full-service lodging facility with multiple outdoor recreation opportunities, including to hiking, golf, picnic areas, horseback riding, tennis courts, softball fields, archery range, basketball courts, and more.

What Tama didn’t have was a dining hall, bath house and recreation building. At least not until the 133rd CES arrived. Twenty-two Airmen from various CES career specialties such as structures, HVAC, utilities, and electrical began tackling small tasks to develop the bigger picture of restoring and renovating these three separate facilities.



133 CES Airmen performed tasks which included interior structures such as hanging sheetrock, taping, mudding, sanding, priming, and painting, exterior structures such as demolition of wrecked exterior walls, hanging siding, and roofing. Furthermore, interior work included plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems.