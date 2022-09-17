Various shots from Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857736
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-AX535-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109223266
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Hangar Day 2, by SrA Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT