    Heritage Hangar Day 2

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Various shots from Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Tyrone Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857736
    VIRIN: 220917-F-AX535-2001
    Filename: DOD_109223266
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Hangar Day 2, by SrA Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF75
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

