    ARMD Virtual Symposium - Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Mr. Hank Minitrez - Moderator
    Ms. Angela N. Duncan
    DoD Paper Reduction Act Clearance Officer and Forms Management Officer
    Mr. Rodolph (Rudy) Morrison, DoD CIO Records Officer

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 21:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857718
    Filename: DOD_109222666
    Length: 00:41:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARMD Virtual Symposium - Day 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARMD2022

