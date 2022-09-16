Joint Base Andrews Celebrates Air & Space Expo's DOD Day

Various aircraft perform demonstrations in the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept 16, 2022.Joint Base Andrews celebrated the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations and performances, static displays and heritage and STEAM hangars.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857707
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-TO640-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109222428
|Length:
|00:09:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
