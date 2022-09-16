Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews Celebrates Air & Space Expo's DOD Day

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Airman Essence Myricks 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Various aircraft perform demonstrations in the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept 16, 2022.Joint Base Andrews celebrated the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations and performances, static displays and heritage and STEAM hangars.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857707
    VIRIN: 220916-F-TO640-1001
    Filename: DOD_109222428
    Length: 00:09:18
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Joint Base Andrews Celebrates Air & Space Expo's DOD Day, by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    JBA
    3NOX6
    316th Wing Public Affairs
    Essence Myricks
    JBA22ASE

