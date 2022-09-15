Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th CBRNE Command recognizes Civilian of the Quarter

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Adam M. Ochylski from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Logistics Section was selected as the Civilian of the Quarter for the 4th quarter. Ochylski was recognized for the integration and management of supply, transportation, equipment, maintenance, contract surveillance and other functions.

    This work, 20th CBRNE Command recognizes Civilian of the Quarter, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

