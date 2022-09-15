20th CBRNE Command recognizes Civilian of the Quarter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Adam M. Ochylski from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Logistics Section was selected as the Civilian of the Quarter for the 4th quarter. Ochylski was recognized for the integration and management of supply, transportation, equipment, maintenance, contract surveillance and other functions.