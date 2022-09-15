Adam M. Ochylski from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Logistics Section was selected as the Civilian of the Quarter for the 4th quarter. Ochylski was recognized for the integration and management of supply, transportation, equipment, maintenance, contract surveillance and other functions.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 18:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857700
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-FJ565-873
|Filename:
|DOD_109222271
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 20th CBRNE Command recognizes Civilian of the Quarter, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
