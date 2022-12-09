511th Engineer Dive Detachment Deploys to Support Operation Spartan Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army’s 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, deployed eight Soldiers to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield 2023 in support of Task Force Spartan.



Operation Spartan Shield is a joint mission under U.S. Central Command, providing capabilities such as aviation operations, logistics, and force protection. The mission also facilitates theater security cooperation activities, including joint exercises, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response planning.