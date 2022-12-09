The U.S. Army’s 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, deployed eight Soldiers to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield 2023 in support of Task Force Spartan.
Operation Spartan Shield is a joint mission under U.S. Central Command, providing capabilities such as aviation operations, logistics, and force protection. The mission also facilitates theater security cooperation activities, including joint exercises, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response planning.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857676
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-AD372-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109222062
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 511th Engineer Dive Detachment Deploys to Support Operation Spartan Shield, by Abraham Essenmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT