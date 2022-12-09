Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    511th Engineer Dive Detachment Deploys to Support Operation Spartan Shield

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Abraham Essenmacher 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Army’s 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, deployed eight Soldiers to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield 2023 in support of Task Force Spartan.

    Operation Spartan Shield is a joint mission under U.S. Central Command, providing capabilities such as aviation operations, logistics, and force protection. The mission also facilitates theater security cooperation activities, including joint exercises, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response planning.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857676
    VIRIN: 220914-F-AD372-1000
    Filename: DOD_109222062
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 511th Engineer Dive Detachment Deploys to Support Operation Spartan Shield, by Abraham Essenmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLE
    Joint Base Langley Eustis
    511th Engineer Dive Detachment

