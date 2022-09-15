Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gema Bhakti 2022 marks a change in planning doctrine

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    09.15.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI, Indonesian Armed Forces) and the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) held a Joint bilateral, Joint Force exercise focused on operational-level planning and execution of combined military operations called Gema Bhatkti 22 in Jakarta Indonesia in September of 2022. This is the 10th iteration of Gema Bhakti. This year’s exercise was a staff exercise (STAFFEX) that focused the military’s role in support of defense-led operations building interoperability efforts in the region. Gema Bhakti 22 is a USINDOPACOM Joint Exercise Program event, utilizing US Joint forces partnering with TNI Armed Forces working together to increase interoperability and enhance regional stability and security through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (US Air Force video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 22:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857552
    VIRIN: 220916-Z-IX631-027
    Filename: DOD_109220256
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    This work, Gema Bhakti 2022 marks a change in planning doctrine, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS

    Gema Bhakti 2022 marks a change in planning doctrine

    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    Gema Bhakti
    INDOPACOM
    KOGABWILHAN

