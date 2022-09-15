The Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI, Indonesian Armed Forces) and the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) held a Joint bilateral, Joint Force exercise focused on operational-level planning and execution of combined military operations called Gema Bhatkti 22 in Jakarta Indonesia in September of 2022. This is the 10th iteration of Gema Bhakti. This year’s exercise was a staff exercise (STAFFEX) that focused the military’s role in support of defense-led operations building interoperability efforts in the region. Gema Bhakti 22 is a USINDOPACOM Joint Exercise Program event, utilizing US Joint forces partnering with TNI Armed Forces working together to increase interoperability and enhance regional stability and security through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (US Air Force video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 22:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857552
|VIRIN:
|220916-Z-IX631-027
|Filename:
|DOD_109220256
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Gema Bhakti 2022 marks a change in planning doctrine
