Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Various filmed shots on the flight line of aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Sept. 15, 2022. JBA is hosting the Air Force's 75th anniversary air show from Sept. 16th-18th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857478
    VIRIN: 220915-F-VY285-1001
    Filename: DOD_109219522
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo, by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIRPOWER
    AF75
    AFHeritage
    JBA22ASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT