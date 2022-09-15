JBLE POW/MIA Recognition 24-hour run opening ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857440" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll stringer featuring runners and additional shots from the opening ceremony of the 24-hour POW/MIA Recognition Day Memorial Run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., beginning on Sept. 15, 2022. The run will end on POW/MIA Recognition Day, Sept. 16, 2022.



Keynote Speaker:

U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, JBLE vice commander



Interview begins at 00;02;12

Interviewee:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Miguel Alicea Candelario

Event Planner

633d Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer in charge