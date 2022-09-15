B-roll stringer featuring runners and additional shots from the opening ceremony of the 24-hour POW/MIA Recognition Day Memorial Run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., beginning on Sept. 15, 2022. The run will end on POW/MIA Recognition Day, Sept. 16, 2022.
Keynote Speaker:
U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, JBLE vice commander
Interview begins at 00;02;12
Interviewee:
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Miguel Alicea Candelario
Event Planner
633d Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer in charge
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857440
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-DP387-888
|Filename:
|DOD_109218715
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|LANGLEY AFB, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JBLE POW/MIA Recognition 24-hour run opening ceremony, by SSgt Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
