Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE POW/MIA Recognition 24-hour run opening ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANGLEY AFB, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    B-roll stringer featuring runners and additional shots from the opening ceremony of the 24-hour POW/MIA Recognition Day Memorial Run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., beginning on Sept. 15, 2022. The run will end on POW/MIA Recognition Day, Sept. 16, 2022.

    Keynote Speaker:
    U.S. Army Col. Harry Hung, JBLE vice commander

    Interview begins at 00;02;12
    Interviewee:
    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Miguel Alicea Candelario
    Event Planner
    633d Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer in charge

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857440
    VIRIN: 220915-F-DP387-888
    Filename: DOD_109218715
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: LANGLEY AFB, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE POW/MIA Recognition 24-hour run opening ceremony, by SSgt Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW
    MIA
    day
    run
    recognition
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT