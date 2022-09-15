Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spirit of Hope Awards Ceremony 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Spirit of Hope Award, named after the famous entertainer Mr. Bob Hope, characterizes the values that he embodied in his service to men and women in uniform: Duty, Honor, Courage, Loyalty, Commitment, Integrity, and Selfless Dedication. Each of these recipients received a citation, along with a bronze medallion bearing the likeness of Mr. Hope, from the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 11:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857433
    Filename: DOD_109218696
    Length: 00:23:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit of Hope Awards Ceremony 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spirit of Hope Awards
    Spirit of Hope Awards Ceremony
    Spirit of Hope Awards Ceremony 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT