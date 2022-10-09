Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment and the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) assist with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 7-13, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that provides the opportunity for the U.S. sea services from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard to engage with each other and civilians. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hannah Adams)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857405
|VIRIN:
|220915-M-ZJ641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109218413
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
