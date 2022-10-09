Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hannah Adams 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment and the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) assist with Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 7-13, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that provides the opportunity for the U.S. sea services from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard to engage with each other and civilians. More than 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857405
    VIRIN: 220915-M-ZJ641-1001
    Filename: DOD_109218413
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022, by Cpl Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Maryland
    MARFORCOM
    BlueGreenTeam
    MDFleetWeek
    MDFleetWeek22

