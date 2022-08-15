U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS George Washington (CVN-73) participate in the Security Reaction Force Basic Course at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia, Aug.18, 2022. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carriers 50-year service life that includes refueling the ships two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Specialist Seaman Apprentice August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857390
|VIRIN:
|220915-N-LB876-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109218197
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Taking down all Obstacles in the Way: USS George Washington Sailors get Sprayed, by SA August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT