Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taking down all Obstacles in the Way: USS George Washington Sailors get Sprayed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS George Washington (CVN-73) participate in the Security Reaction Force Basic Course at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia, Aug.18, 2022. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carriers 50-year service life that includes refueling the ships two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Specialist Seaman Apprentice August Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 09:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857390
    VIRIN: 220915-N-LB876-001
    Filename: DOD_109218197
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking down all Obstacles in the Way: USS George Washington Sailors get Sprayed, by SA August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN-73
    OC Spray
    Navy
    Red Man
    USS George Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT