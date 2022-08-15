Taking down all Obstacles in the Way: USS George Washington Sailors get Sprayed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS George Washington (CVN-73) participate in the Security Reaction Force Basic Course at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia, Aug.18, 2022. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carriers 50-year service life that includes refueling the ships two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Specialist Seaman Apprentice August Clawson)