Messages of Peace During the 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thousands gathered at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 6, 2022, to observe the 77th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of the city. A memorial service and lantern floating event is held every year to honor the memory of the estimated 140,000 people who died after the bomb’s detonation and in the months following it. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)