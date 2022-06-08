Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Messages of Peace During the 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    08.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Thousands gathered at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 6, 2022, to observe the 77th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of the city. A memorial service and lantern floating event is held every year to honor the memory of the estimated 140,000 people who died after the bomb’s detonation and in the months following it. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 23:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857361
    VIRIN: 220806-N-CL550-1001
    Filename: DOD_109217968
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Messages of Peace During the 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    peace
    Hiroshima
    Peace Memorial Park
    Atomic Bomb Dome
    lantern floating
    Atomic Bombing 77th Anniversary
    Motoyasu River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT