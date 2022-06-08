Thousands gathered at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 6, 2022, to observe the 77th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of the city. A memorial service and lantern floating event is held every year to honor the memory of the estimated 140,000 people who died after the bomb’s detonation and in the months following it. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 23:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857361
|VIRIN:
|220806-N-CL550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109217968
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Messages of Peace During the 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
