Pacific Passport: Hachigamine Grand Park

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw and Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara tour the rollerslide, dinosaur statues and interactive animal exhibits at Hachigamine Grand Park in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 10, 2022. Pacific Passports give viewers an up-close look at various places to visit for service members and families stationed throughout Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)