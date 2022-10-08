Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Passport: Hachigamine Grand Park

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw and Lance Cpl. Angelina Sara tour the rollerslide, dinosaur statues and interactive animal exhibits at Hachigamine Grand Park in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 10, 2022. Pacific Passports give viewers an up-close look at various places to visit for service members and families stationed throughout Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 23:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857348
    VIRIN: 220810-M-AW087-1001
    Filename: DOD_109217746
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    animals
    Japanese Culture
    Travel Japan
    Pacific Passport
    Rollerslide
    Hachigamine Grand Park

