Military Funeral Honors for Lt. Col. Addison Baker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857298" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon, and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Air Forces Lt. Col. Addison Baker in Section 78 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sep. 14, 2022. Baker was killed on August 1, 1943 in Ploiesti, Romania in World War II.



Baker was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during Operation Tidal Wave. While serving as the commanding officer of the 93rd Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force, Baker and his crew were on a bombing run to destroy the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, Romania. While approaching the target, his aircraft was hit by a large-caliber anti-aircraft shell. Even though his aircraft was seriously damaged and set on fire, Baker refused to withdraw his aircraft and jeopardize the mission. Instead, he led the formation to the target and dropped his bombs with devastating effects. Afterward, Baker and his crew left the formation, crashing into the town of Ploesti, Romania while managing to avoid colliding with any other aircraft.



Because of his valiant leadership and flying skills, Baker was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. His remains could not be identified after the crash. In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation Tidal Wave. On April 8, 2022, Baker was accounted for after DPAA scientists identified his remains using anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence, and DNA analysis.



U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery