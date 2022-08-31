Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SpaceX Falcon-9 3-4 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 3-4 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Aug. 30, 2022, at 10:40 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The first ever Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg on Feb. 22, 2018. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857210
    VIRIN: 220831-F-TD231-1002
    Filename: DOD_109215739
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpaceX Falcon-9 3-4 B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rocket
    SpaceX
    Falcon-9
    Starlink
    SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket
    Starlink mission 3-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT