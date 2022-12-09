DLA is the Nation’s Combat Logistics Support Agency and our primary mission is to support all U.S. military services with world class logistics support. Watch this video to see how the DLA team works hard to achieve mission success for the U.S. Navy. For more information about DLA, visit www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 20:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857072
|VIRIN:
|220912-D-LU733-805
|PIN:
|505807
|Filename:
|DOD_109213265
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA/U.S. Navy Mission Success, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT