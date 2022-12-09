Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA/U.S. Army Mission Success

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA is the Nation’s Combat Logistics Support Agency and our primary mission is to support all U.S. military services with world class logistics support. Watch this video to see how the DLA team works hard to achieve mission success for the U.S. Army. For more information about DLA, visit www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 20:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857071
    VIRIN: 220912-D-LU733-467
    PIN: 505806
    Filename: DOD_109213264
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA/U.S. Army Mission Success, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT