    Water Safety (Spanish)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ¡Barco, kayak y nadar con seguridad! Estos consejos del U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lo ayudarán a disfrutar de manera segura el tiempo que pasa en el agua o cerca de ella.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:33
    Category: PSA
    Language: Spanish
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Water Safety
    South Pacific Los Angeles District

