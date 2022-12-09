Water Safety (Spanish)

¡Barco, kayak y nadar con seguridad! Estos consejos del U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lo ayudarán a disfrutar de manera segura el tiempo que pasa en el agua o cerca de ella.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 17:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|857047
|VIRIN:
|220912-A-CM245-0114
|PIN:
|220912
|Filename:
|DOD_109212846
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
