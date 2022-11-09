Brig Gen Gregory Fick reflecting back on 9/11

During 9/11 Brig. Gen. Gregory Fick was the steady hand and clear thinker that propelled the Green Mountain Boys to fly patrols over Ground Zero! Here, he reflects on that day over 20 years later.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 08:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856870
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-FV499-233
|Filename:
|DOD_109209090
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT