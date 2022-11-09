Brig Gen Gregory Fick reflecting back on 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During 9/11 Brig. Gen. Gregory Fick was the steady hand and clear thinker that propelled the Green Mountain Boys to fly patrols over Ground Zero! Here, he reflects on that day over 20 years later.