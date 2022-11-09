Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig Gen Gregory Fick reflecting back on 9/11

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    During 9/11 Brig. Gen. Gregory Fick was the steady hand and clear thinker that propelled the Green Mountain Boys to fly patrols over Ground Zero! Here, he reflects on that day over 20 years later.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 08:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856870
    VIRIN: 220911-F-FV499-233
    Filename: DOD_109209090
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    9/11
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard

