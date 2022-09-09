Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Pentagon Staff Memorial Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Honorable Kathleen H. Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense; Adm. Christopher W. Grady, VCJCS; Honorable Michael B. Donley, DA&M, will host the annual remembrance of the sacrifice and service of those who were involved in the events of 9/11.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856720
    Filename: DOD_109206165
    Length: 00:21:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Pentagon Staff Memorial Observance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    9/11 Observance
    Kathleen Hicks
    Christopher Grady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT