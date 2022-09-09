DLA's Research & Development team oversees programs that look ahead to prepare the agency for the future. The Defense Logistics Information Research program or DLIR is all about how to manage digital supply chain information in the fourth industrial revolution. #WarfighterAlways For more information about DLA R&D visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856714
|VIRIN:
|220909-D-LU733-442
|PIN:
|505742
|Filename:
|DOD_109206131
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Research & Development: Defense Logistics Information Research Program (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
