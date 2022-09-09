DLA Research & Development: Defense Logistics Information Research Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA's Research & Development team oversees programs that look ahead to prepare the agency for the future. The Defense Logistics Information Research program or DLIR is all about how to manage digital supply chain information in the fourth industrial revolution. #WarfighterAlways For more information about DLA R&D visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/