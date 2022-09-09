Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gema Bhakti 2022-opening ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    09.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Gema Bhakti 22 is a USINDOPACOM Joint Exercise Program event, utilizing US Joint forces partnering with TNI Armed Forces working together to increase interoperability and enhance regional stability and security through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 05:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856672
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-PW099-726
    Filename: DOD_109205666
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gema Bhakti 2022-opening ceremony, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gema Bhakti 2022-opening ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    Gema Bhakti
    INDOPACOM
    KOGABWILHAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT