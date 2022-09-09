Gema Bhakti 22 is a USINDOPACOM Joint Exercise Program event, utilizing US Joint forces partnering with TNI Armed Forces working together to increase interoperability and enhance regional stability and security through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 05:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856672
|VIRIN:
|220909-Z-PW099-726
|Filename:
|DOD_109205666
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gema Bhakti 2022-opening ceremony, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gema Bhakti 2022-opening ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT