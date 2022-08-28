Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Warrior Games 2022 | Sitting Volleyball Championship

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Hosted by the U.S. Army, the 2022 Warrior Games will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort from August 19-28, celebrating the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.


    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families. AFW2 focuses on specific personal and family needs and includes programs that cover a gamut of situations throughout the recovery process and beyond.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856651
    VIRIN: 220828-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 220828
    Filename: DOD_109205253
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Sitting Volleyball
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Care Beyond Duty
    Warrior Games 2022

