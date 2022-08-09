USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Homecoming

220908-N-QY794-1001 NORFOLK (Sept. 8, 2022) USS San Jacinto (CG-56) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sep 8, 2022. San Jacinto was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brennen Easter)
USS San Jacinto Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment
