USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Homecoming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856571" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220908-N-QY794-1001 NORFOLK (Sept. 8, 2022) USS San Jacinto (CG-56) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sep 8, 2022. San Jacinto was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brennen Easter)