    USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Homecoming

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    220908-N-QY794-1001 NORFOLK (Sept. 8, 2022) USS San Jacinto (CG-56) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations, Sep 8, 2022. San Jacinto was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brennen Easter)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: VA, US

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS San Jacinto Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment

    Homecoming
    US Navy
    USS San Jacinto
    CG 56

